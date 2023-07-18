Houston contestant Lluvia Alzate is the new Miss Texas USA 2023

Meet Miss Texas USA 2023 Lluvia Alzate Newly crowned Miss Texas USA 2023 Lluvia Alzate chats with Houston Life. Find out the personal reason why she’s using this triumph as a way to shine a spotlight on ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Alzate is gearing up to represent the Lone Star State in the Miss USA this fall.

HOUSTON – Newly crowned Miss Texas USA 2023 Lluvia Alzate chats with Houston Life.

Alzate is gearing up to represent the Lone Star State in the Miss USA this fall.

Houston Life host Derrick Shore and Lluvia Alzate, Miss Texas 2023 (Houston Life)

Alzate, who was born in Colombia and moved to the United States when she was five, graduated from the University of Houston with a business finance degree.

For Alzate, this moment is more than a title or a beauty pageant.

Lluvia Alzate and her mom Fanny at a ALS walk (Lluvia Alzate)

She talked about the personal reason why she’s using this triumph as a way to advocate for ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Alzate was the primary caretaker of her mom, Fanny, who was diagnosed with this devasting disease in 2019.

Her mom passed away in December of 2022 but continued to inspire Alzate to follow her dreams and shine a line on ALS.

This was her second time competing for the Miss Texas USA title. Last year, she competed as Miss Cypress.

To follow Alazate’s journey to the Miss USA, be sure to connect with her on social media here.