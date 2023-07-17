From besties to business partners: Local moms behind Daphane Limoncello

Two local moms are proving that friendship and business can successfully mix! They decided to turn their love of limoncello into a liquor brand based in Fort Bend County, that’s now available in California and soon in Texas. Taia Rashid and Daphane Carter, co-founders of Daphane Limoncello, shared their inspiring story of entrepreneurship.

Taia Rashid and Daphane Carter are the co-founders of Daphane Limoncello, a spirit brand launched last summer after these friends took a trip to Italy in July of 2022.

Taia Rashid and Daphane Carter in Italy (Daphane Limoncello)

This was a dream come true because Taia and Daphane had been searching for something to collaborate on for a few years.

“We have been “besties” for ten years. We met as Dance Moms when our daughters were competitive dancers and instantly became friends after our daughters bonded. We became known as the Cashids for Carters and Rashids because our families spent so much time together,” said Carter.

One evening during dinner, she asked her best friend of 10 years, Taia, if she wanted to join the journey of creating their limoncello.

“The “YES to the Limoncello” from Taia was the first step, and the rest is history,” she said.

Their business is now the country’s first Black women-owned citrus-based liquor company.

“From our handpicked Meyer Lemons, premium agave syrup, and five times distilled premium grain alcohol, we require only the best. Our product is also gluten-free and low-calorie,” they said.

The company was launched last summer, and they now have two products out, the Limoncello and Berrycelllo available online and in Total Wine stores in California and soon in Florida. Their brand will be on Total Wines shelves in August in Texas.

Taia Rashid and Daphane Carter, co-owners of Daphane Limoncello (Daphane Limoncello)

“Our product is distilled in Jacksonville, but our business is based in Sugar Land, and we created the formula for the Limoncello here in Daphane’s Home in Missouri City,” said Rashid, who told us their limoncello has won a Double Gold at the BarleyCorn Awards.

Check out their inspiring story in the video above.