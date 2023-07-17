Explore the forest and the animals who call it home at HMNS Sugar Land exhibit

The new ‘TreeHouses: Look Who’s Living in the Trees’ exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land is where young explorers can check out the forest and all the animals who call it home. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Senior Director, Kavita Self, about all the fun things going on at the museum this summer.

HOUSTON – The new ‘TreeHouses: Look Who’s Living in the Trees’ exhibit at the Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land is where young explorers can check out the forest and all the animals who call it home.

Kids can climb through large treehouses, track animals, and have fun exploring the forest canopy – indoors with the AC -- on display through September 4th.

Aside from the Treehouse exhibit, the museum also has a number of other exhibits perfect for a fun summer day visit, including:

*Hall of Paleontology

*Science on a Sphere

*Gemstones

*Chemistry

*Hall of Technology...and much more!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Senior Director, Kavita Self, about all the fun things going on at the museum.