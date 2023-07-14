97º

A taste of Italy in Texas with Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV

HOUSTON – “Goodtaste with Tanji,” hosted by Tanji Patton, is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

The inspiration behind the show - Italy, of course!

Now, she’s sharing how you can enjoy a taste of Italy without leaving Texas. No passport needed!

Tanji found two local Italian spots where family is a key ingredient to their success.

Via Emilia Italian Restaurant and Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine in the Woodlands.

Watch the video above to get a taste of Nonna Elda’s homemade cooking and her famous Limoncello recipe.

‘Goodtaste with Tanji’ airs Saturdays and Sundays at 5:30 a.m. on KPRC 2.

