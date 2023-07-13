98º

LIVE

Houston Life

Meet Houston electro-house vocalist Z’maji

From Z’maji Glamouratti & Lone Star Discoteq

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Music, Entertainment, Houston

HOUSTON – We’re celebrating 713 Day with Houston native Z’maji, an avant-garde electro-house vocalist bred on gospel, disco, and world music.

Has been a backup vocalist for the Gulf Coast Soul band, The Suffers, but is branching out for a fun musical project of his own filled with powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances, Z’maji Glamouratti & Lone Star Discoteq”.

“Born out of a loving obsession with disco and the search for joy in the uncertainty of the pandemic, Discoteq’s repertoire spans 5 decades of beloved dance, house & electronic Top 40 hits,” said Z’Maji,

Z’maji is also a session vocalist and is currently completing his eclectic dance EP, “Heartbeat”.

Check out his interview and his solo tv debut in the video above.

To connect with Z’maji, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email