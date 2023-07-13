Meet Houston electro-house vocalist Z’maji

HOUSTON – We’re celebrating 713 Day with Houston native Z’maji, an avant-garde electro-house vocalist bred on gospel, disco, and world music.

Has been a backup vocalist for the Gulf Coast Soul band, The Suffers, but is branching out for a fun musical project of his own filled with powerhouse vocals and high-energy performances, Z’maji Glamouratti & Lone Star Discoteq”.

“Born out of a loving obsession with disco and the search for joy in the uncertainty of the pandemic, Discoteq’s repertoire spans 5 decades of beloved dance, house & electronic Top 40 hits,” said Z’Maji,

Z’maji is also a session vocalist and is currently completing his eclectic dance EP, “Heartbeat”.

Check out his interview and his solo tv debut in the video above.

To connect with Z’maji, click here.