Where to find budget-friendly wedding dresses in Houston

Calling all budget-savvy brides! Find out where you can find fabulous and affordable wedding dresses for you and your bridal party to help you save big on your wedding day. Brittany Smith, owner of Bells and the Ball Boutique in The Heights, shared some discounted looks for brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride and even flower girls!

Brittany Smith, the owner of Bells and the Ball Boutique in The Heights shared some discounted looks for brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, and even flower girls!

According to Smith, you can save money by doing this:

1. Instead of giving wedding favors like a magnet or shot glass, do a treat or experience like a sweets bar or a caricature artist.

2. Another way to save is, instead of passing appetizers at cocktail hour, to create a grazing board with assorted nuts, vegetables, dips, and cheeses.

3. Many brides and guests do not know they can save money on wedding fashion with consignment shops, and the Houston area has many to choose from. Consignment shops sell once-loved and even new with tag bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, mother-of-the-bride/groom dresses, flower girl dresses, shoes, accessories, and even wedding guest attire.

“You can also consign your items after the wedding to save even more money. At Bells and the Ball, we pay 50% of the net item total once the item sells,” said Smith who owns the store with her mom Angie and donates a percentage of their yearly sales to Shriners Hospital.

Check out her complete interview in the video above to see all the looks!

To connect with Smith, click here.