Staycation Time! Moody Gardens Has All Your Summer Fun

For summer fun, head to Moody Gardens. For car, plane, and boat lovers, The 'Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show’ is where you want to be all weekend long from August 11 through 13. Turn a daytrip into a staycation. The Moody Gardens Hotel has great packages for the weekend. Watch the video above for a sneak peak.

HOUSTON – Moody Gardens is where it is at for all your summer fun. Checkout some of the great events they have coming up.

For car, plane, or boat lovers the ‘Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show’ runs all weekend long from August 11 through 13. This is a big weekend that will thrill visitors by land, sea and air!

Air show performances will loop, roll, and scream through the air. The airshow is unique in that there will be both daytime flying demonstrations and spectacular evening performances with pyrotechnics coming off the planes. And as a special addition this year, visitors can experience plane rides!

The boat show will provide a splashy and spectacular showcase for boat aficionados to appreciate and perhaps even find their own dream boat!

And, the car show is a car lovers dream. The Moody Gardens Convention Center hall will be filled with rows of classic vehicles and the stories that accompany them. This year there will be an original Batmobile replica.

The Galveston Island Wine Festival is back this Labor Day weekend. For the first time in its ten year history the event will be held at Moody Gardens and it will be bigger than ever! The Galveston Island Wine Festival runs September 1 through 3.

The weekend of wine, chefs, food, and live entertainment kicks off on Friday Night that evening the ‘Seven On Seven Seafood Extravaganza’ features seven chefs and pairings from seven regions. MasterChef Winner Christine Ha of Houston restaurant The Blind Goat, and Chef David Cordua will be amongst the culinary luminaries.

tickets and hotel packages for the Moody Gardens Hotel are available online at MoodyGardens.org

On Saturday, at the Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid guests will take a tour of the world’s oceans with wine, chef presentations and marine life all along the way. A highlight for sure will be the painting sessions with the Moody Gardens penguins.

If you are planning a girlfriends getaway, the spa is the prefect spot for a pre-game pampering. Get ready for the grand tasting by getting your hair and makeup done along with your mani pedi for a perfectly glam night out!

On Sunday Freedom Stories Bourbon Tasting will pair light hors d’oeuvres with bourbon. The evening features a special salute to the military with honorary veterans sharing their stories.

For both events, tickets and hotel packages for the Moody Gardens Hotel are available online click here to go to MoodyGardens.org or call 409-744-4673. But remember to book early as hotel packages will sell out!