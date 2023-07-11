The French Cowboy shows you an easy recipe for Bastille Day

HOUSTN – This Friday is Bastille Day, the French National Day, and the perfect occasion to get started in French cooking!

He’s Philippe Schmit, executive chef at PS21 stopped by Houston Life with a classic appetizer that’s crispy outside and creamy inside and that can be a main course, a Bouchée à la reine with seafood and saffron sauce.

He has been bringing the flavors of his home country to h-town for almost 20 years,

INGREDIENTS

4 lb Mussels

2 cups white wine

Shallots ; 1 gum;thinly diced

4 scallops, cleaned and washed

8 shrimps, peeled

2 tbsp. Cooking olive oil

1 oz Butter

One sheet of puff pastry 16 x 24

1 yolk

2 tbsp. water

1 pinch Saffron

1 .5 cup Cream

Salt & pepper

2 tbsp. pesto

1 tbsp. olive oil virgin

2 tbsp. Olive oil

One large carrot

One stick of celery

8 green large asparagus, peeled

Xanthan gum

METHOD:

Cook in boiling salted water, the peeled asparagus

Cut a thin Julienne of carrots and celery.

Sauté with olive oil the celery for 30 seconds at medium heat and blanch in boiling salted water, the carrots for 30 seconds

Wash mussels and pull the” bear” out of each mussel.

if you don’t buy pesto, blend a quart of a pound of basil with 4 tablespoons of olive oil.

Optional: 1 tablespoon of greeted Parmesan and 1 tablespoon of thin crushed pine nuts

Puff Pastry:

Cut in square 3 by 3 inches, brushed with egg wash

Cook the 4 “vol-au-vent/bouchée à la reine " at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes

Mussels :

Cook the mussels in the large pot with white wine shallots at high heat until they open, which will take no more than two minutes.

Save 8 for presentation. Pull all the rest out of their shell. Check on any bear left that you can cut with a scissor, If necessary.

Sauté the scallops and shrimp on high heat with olive oil and butter.

Heat the vegetables and asparagus.

Sauté the oyster mushrooms at high heat in olive oil and butter for 1 minute.,

Warm the mussels in pesto.

Boil the mussel juice, and add saffron, xanthan gum, and cream ( blend if possible )

PLATING

Reheat the puff pastry and sit in the middle of a plate

Fill up with vegetables first, mussels second, asparagus third, oyster mushroom fourth, fifth the scallops, shrimp, and mussel in the shell

then pour the sauce around the puff pastry and drizzle a few drops of pesto.

“Bon appetite”

Chef Philippe is hosting a Bastille Day event at PS21. For all details, see the link below.