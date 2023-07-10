The Color Factory is getting groovy this summer with new silent disco installation

HOUSTON – Get ready for a dance party like no other, right here in Houston this summer!

The Color Factory in Upper Kirby is rockin’ and rollin’ with a new immersive exhibit celebrating Texas women in music.

Groove to the sounds of Beyoncé, Selena, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and more inside the new silent disco installation -- A Royal (Disco) Ball.

Aside from celebrating the musical queens of Texas, the installation is completely purple from floor to ceiling, inspired by the women’s rights movement and color psychology.

The Color Factory is fun for all ages...from 2, to 102! Definitely grab the fam and check it out this summer!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Color Factory CEO, Tina Malhorta about all the fun you can have exploring the many colors of Houston.