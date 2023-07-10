Find Out What Your Tired, Achy, Swollen Legs are Telling You

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Don’t put up with tired, achy, and swollen legs, they could be a sign of vein disease and there might be something you can do about it.

Dr. Tonie Reincke has a big heart.

She cares about her patients, and she cares about her team at Reincke Vein Center in Sugar Land. Dr. Reincke’s drive to care came from growing up with very little. “I certainly came from humble beginnings…in order to make ends meet, we had to use food stamps. I remember it being a big deal that we moved into a trailer,” she told Houston Life.

Dr. Reincke overcame her challenging childhood to not only become a nurse but ultimately go on to study medicine and become a doctor. For years now, Dr. Reincke has studied vein health and she wants you to know, that those tired, achy, and swollen legs are not simply a normal sign of aging but instead could be telling you something serious about your health.

Houston Life correspondent Melanie Camp met up with Dr. Reincke to learn more about why she is so passionate about the work she does. Watch the video above.

