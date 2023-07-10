94º

Houston Life

Cookbook author Leigh Ann Chatagnier shares 3 delicious summer salad recipes

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Food, Recipes
Southern Fried Chicken, Spinach, and Berry Salad with Yogurt Chive Dressing (Leigh Ann Chatagnier , My Diary of Us)

HOUSTON – When you think of salads, you might think you’ll end up feeling hungry soon after with just vegetables and fruits, but our next guest is here to show you that salads can be fulfilling and fun!

She’s cookbook author and blogger Leigh Ann Chatagnier with My Diary of Us who stopped by our studio with 3 beautiful and flavorful options!

Her recipes are:

Fried Chicken and Berry Salad with a Yogurt Chive Dressing

For the recipe, click here.

Grilled Flank Steak and Peach Salad

For the recipe, click here.

Garlic Dill Tomato Salad with Cornbread Croutons

For the recipe, click here.

To connect with Leigh Ann, click here.

To get a copy of her book, click here.

