Catching up with legendary Houston band Los Skarnales

HOUSTON – Los Skarnales are a staple of Houston’s diverse music scene.

Known as ‘Los vatos rudos,’ the band has been around for 29 years, and it continues to be a fan favorite in Texas with its mix of ska, rock-a-billy, cumbia, and punk.

The lineup has changed throughout the years, but their unique essence has stayed the same.

Hear from founder and lead vocalist, Felipe Galvan, drummer Brian Shoppell, saxophone player Chuy Terrazas and percussionist Nestor Aguilar chat about their origins and still being beloved for their energetic live shows.

Los Skarnales has performed throughout the U.S. and Mexico, and has shared the stage with such artists as Ozomatli, Maldita Vecindad, and Los Fabulosos Cadillacs,

The band has a lot to look forward to before their 30th anniversary next year.

“We’re putting out vinyl records of our new recording and some old albums in the near future,” said Galvan.

Don’t miss Los Skarnales live with special guest Cayuga All-Stars on Saturday, July 8 at The Heights Theater. Doors open at 7:00 pm

Showtime is at 8:00 pm. Tickets start at $18.

To get your tickets for more information, click here.