Houston-based singer Ben Chavez on touring with ‘Aladdin’ and his new EP

HOUSTON – He’s been on the road working as a theater actor on Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ but he’s back home in Houston ahead of the release of his debut EP ‘Benjamin.’

Singer-songwriter Ben Chavez stops by Houston Life for an interview and a live performance before his two shows this weekend.

Chavez will sing the National Anthem at the Houston Astros game this Saturday, July 8 against the Mariners at 6:10 PM.

You can also catch him at a Piano In The Park performance at Buffalo Bayou Park on Sunday, July 9 from 5 pm to 7 pm. This event is free.

Chavez, originally from New York, has been overjoyed to call Houston home for the past three years after meeting his partner Walker in town while on the Broadway National Tour of Disney’s Aladdin in 2019.

The couple is now engaged and planning a wedding scheduled for the Spring of 2024.

Chavez is releasing a five-song EP this summer with songs he wrote on the road with Aladdin and during the pandemic.

His first single, “Walk Don’t Run,” will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, July 7.

Ben Chavez's single cover (Ben Chavez)

Check out the video above for his performance of “Walk Don’t Run” and his complete interview.

To connect with Chavez, click here.