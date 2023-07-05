BEAR School Supply Drive helping to providing backpacks full of supplies

BEAR, ‘Be A Resource’ is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides hope and help for at-risk and CPS-involved children and the caseworkers who protect them. Last year, BEAR’s School Supply Drive provided backpacks full of supplies like paper, markers, pencils and lots of other items to more than 11,000 children around Houston.

HOUSTON – BEAR, or ‘Be A Resource’ has been serving the greater Houston area for 25 years - providing hope, help, and normalcy to at-risk children.

Their annual school supply drive program helps ensure more than 10,000 at-risk and CPS involved children have the resources they need to confidently begin school in the fall.

Deliver items to BEAR’s HQ/ Warehouse at 3572 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77018 by Friday, September 1st, Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Please keep in mind, the earlier the drop-off date, the easier it is to fulfill children’s school supply needs.

Here are a few other ways to help support:

- Host a Drive to collect new school supplies to donate!

- Pick up an item or two while you’re shopping

- Volunteer at a backpack prep or distribution event on August 14th or 15th

- You can easily access their Amazon wish list HERE.

KPRC is proud to help support this year’s back to school drive along with Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Rebecca Moran, BEAR Outreach Coordinator more about this important school supply drive.