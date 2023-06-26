New ‘Yonutz Donut and Ice Cream’ shop brings fun dessert experience to Pearland

Yonutz Donut and Ice Cream is famous for their SMASHED Donut - a one-of-a-kind, fresh-out-of-the-oven, fluffy homemade donut, stuffed with ice cream, smashed, then hot-pressed, and topped with a variety of toppings. Watch as Lauren Kelly gets look inside their new location that just opened in Pearland.

HOUSTON – Yonutz Donut and Ice Cream is famous for their SMASHED Donut - a one-of-a-kind, fresh-out-of-the-oven, fluffy homemade donut, stuffed with ice cream, smashed, then hot-pressed, and topped with a variety of toppings.

The team just opened their newest store in Pearland, and guests got to enjoy their donuts in regular and mini sizes, as well as their SMASHED Milkshakes, which combine unique flavors and toppings to create desserts made up of donuts and ice cream smashed together, making the perfect pairing.

Are you drooling yet? lol

**SEGMENT NOTES TO MENTION: Chris is a co-owner of Yonutz, not a co-founder. And while they are backed by Kevin Harrington, they were never on the actual Shark Tank show.