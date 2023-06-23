🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 Pop Singer Jordy is headlining for Rainbow on the Green tonight! 🌈

The latest Houston news, weather and sports from KPRC 2.
Derrick Shore, Houston Life Host
Sabiha Mahmood
HOUSTON – Celebrate pride weekend tonight with Rainbow on the Green at Discover Green!
It’s a free event, and headlining this year is pop singer and songwriter Jordy.
From his music to his popular TikTok, Derrick sits down with the artist and chats about his rising star ahead of his performance.
Get to know Jordy in the video above.
