Houston Life

🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 Pop Singer Jordy is headlining for Rainbow on the Green tonight! 🌈

It’s a free event at Discovery Green

Derrick Shore, Houston Life Host

Sabiha Mahmood

Pop singer Jordy is headlining Rainbow on the Green at Discovery Green tonight. You'll also see Derrick as he hosts this free event. But before the show, Derrick chats with Jordy about his gaining popularity. Watch the video and get to know the artist before his concert. 🏳️‍🌈 🌈

HOUSTON – Celebrate pride weekend tonight with Rainbow on the Green at Discover Green!

It’s a free event, and headlining this year is pop singer and songwriter Jordy.

From his music to his popular TikTok, Derrick sits down with the artist and chats about his rising star ahead of his performance.

Get to know Jordy in the video above.

