New ways to manage epilepsy

Treatment options available at Memorial Hermann

Sabiha Mahmood

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

THE WOODLANDS – Epilepsy is the second most common neurological disorder after stroke, affecting over three million people of all backgrounds and ages. It is a neurological condition characterized by recurrent unprovoked seizures caused by different conditions that affect a person’s brain. And in some cases, the cause is unknown.

Once an epilepsy diagnosis is made, specialists at Memorial Hermann offer the most advanced treatment options. Because every case is different, their commitment to research gives patients the most appropriate treatment, whether medication or surgery.

On Houston Life, we learn more about the causes and available treatment options. Dr. Hina Dave, UTHealth Houston neurologist with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, joins Lauren Kelly and Katherine Whaley. For more information about the treatment options, watch the interview above or memorialhermann.org/epilepsy.

