Beat the summer heat with healthy and delicious bite-size summer snacks

HOUSTON – Looking for quick and easy snacks that burst with flavor? Indulge in these guilt-free snacks perfect for on-the-go or a quick pick-me-up.

Mia Syn, a nationally recognized nutrition expert and author of Mostly Plant-Based, shares three of her healthy and delicious snacks you can make with your kids.

1. Brownie Beach Bites

2 cups soft pitted dates

1 cup raw almonds

1 cup raw cashews

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

For coating: ¼ cup mini dark chocolate chips or cacao nibs

Directions:

Place the almonds and cashews in a food processor and process until crumbly, about 20 seconds.

Add the dates, cocoa powder, and vanilla and blend until a slightly sticky dough forms. If the dough is too dry, add water 1 teaspoon at a time.

Scrape the mixture into a bowl. Using your hands, roll about 2 tablespoons at a time into 1-inch balls.

Roll the balls in chocolate chips or cacao nibs. Store in a sealed container.

2. Coconut Caramel Cookie Greek Yogurt Dessert Dip

1 cup coconut Greek yogurt

2 tbsp unsweetened coconut

2 tbsp crumbled graham crackers

2 tbsp mini chocolate chips

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp caramel flavor extract (optional)

For serving: sliced apples

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, coconut, graham crackers, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and caramel flavor, if using.

Serve with sliced apples

3. Grab-and-Go Balanced Beach Boxes

Protein:

Sliced or string cheese

Raw nuts and seeds

Greek yogurt

Edamame

Hummus

Fiber-rich carbohydrates:

Fresh fruit like strawberries, apples, and grapes

Unsweetened dried fruit like pineapple, mango, and apricots

Fresh veggies like sliced cucumber, celery, carrots, and sugar snap peas

Whole grain crackers or pita

Air-popped popcorn

Directions:

Build a balanced beach snack box by mixing and matching from the protein and fiber-rich carbohydrates category.

If you like these snacks, follow her for more nutritional recipes