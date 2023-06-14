ABC’s of Summer planning. How to keep your kids on track.

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE AT 1PM IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Remember, summertime as a kid? No school, sleeping in, playing with friends.

Those were the days. Now as an adult, you want your kids to enjoy summer break - but also stay on track with their goals.

So how do you keep them motivated?

Today at 1pm on Houston Life, Licensed professional counselor Dr. Shana D. Lewis. She’ll help us start those conversations.

ABC’s of summer planning for kids

1. Allow kids/teens to be part of the planning

2. Be realistic

3. Clear expectations are necessary (attending camps, not veggie on technology all day, not sleeping all day, after first 2 weeks daily expectations etc.)

4. Don’t think it’s your job to entertain them

ABC’s of summer time for adults

1. Allow room for selfcare, fun, and productivity. You need all three.

2. Be intentional - make a plan based on what you need (are you overwhelmed and you need to declutter, are you tired and you need more rest, are you seeking purpose or joy in life and need to find it, are you feeling unhealthy and want to get healthier, etc)

3. Create goals with a 90-day window. (Read three books, start exercise plan, lose x pounds, take two trips, spend more family time, project complete you’ve put off, etc.)

4. Decide now what you want to have as an end result .

THE TAKEAWAY:

- If we don’t have plans or clear expectations for our summer, it can have a negative impact.

- Kids can become bored and regress in their discipline and learning skills if they go unused for three months of summer and we can too. This makes it hard to get back into the swing of things for the school year.

- So think about summer as a really long weekend before school. You may enjoy the beginning of it but as you near the point of returning to school you go back to your routine that supports your goals-having a successful year.

- Everyone deserves a break but you can also use it as preparation for what comes next.

NEW BOOK: Selfcare is the New Sexy The Playbook

- It gives specific directions on how women can create a self-care plan to take better care of themselves and summertime is a great time to start doing that.

Buy the book: HERE

