Local professional counselor shares top ways to manage stress in your everyday life

HOUSTON – Under pressure? You’re not alone. There’s plenty of reasons why you might be feeling more stressed than usual.

Dr. Shana D. Lewis, a licensed professional counselor, considers stressors to be anything that is perceived as challenging, threatening and/or demanding emotionally, physically, psychologically, and mentally.

Life events like getting married, having a baby, or starting new job are considered manageable stress or eustress.

While things like a death, job loss, or financial troubles create uncontrollable, prolonged, and overwhelming stress or distress.

Chronic stress is stress that accumulates over time with no relief, and can wreak havoc on your body, especially your brain, reduces its ability to properly function over time.

Dr. Lewis says, “we need to understand that we cannot serve from an empty cup! Too many of us - women especially - are operating without sufficient selfcare or wellness. We must learn that the cup is for you and the saucer is for them.”

Here’s her solution to recognize and manage the stress in your life. She calls it her “Saucer Life” and teaches it in her 90-day PowHER Wellness Blueprint Program for Women.

How to get that Saucer Life!

Self-care/Wellness Plan -- Be intentional about creating a daily plan for your self-care/wellness, know that self-care isn’t selfish, understand there are 12 dimensions to your wellness that impact you daily

Ask for help -- You cannot do everything alone. Asking for help/delegating is a great way to reduce stress

Understand that your wellness is your responsibility -- We must stop blaming others or our circumstances for how we feel. We must have a level of responsibility and self-love that causes us to take good care of ourselves.

Control the controllable -- Survey what’s happening around you and decide about what you can control and what you can’t. Create a plan for what you can control and release the rest

Engage in gratitude -- Being thankful even during a crisis or chaos can shift our moods and help us be less stressed

Rest -- Getting 7-9 hours of sleep per night is critical to managing our stress levels and allowing our body and brain to heal from the stress of the day

For more information, text SAUCER to 33777.

Dr. Shana D. Lewis, LPC, NCC is the clinical director of Living Well Professional Counseling Services, PLLC.