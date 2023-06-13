Take Control of Your Health with Advanced Body Scan Technology

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Listening to your body is important. However, what if you think there might be something wrong but your doctor says you are fine? At Advanced Body Scan they have the technology to help detect disease at early stages and founder Steve Marler says this is something that should be part of your yearly physical exam.

“This is probably the easiest medical test you’ll ever take,” Marler said of the ten minute scan that is able to help you get a look inside your body and help detect deadly disease before symptoms even begin.

Advanced Body Scan armed Tom Niks with the information he needed to confirm there was a problem with his heart. While he thought there might be something wrong a regular check up detected nothing. It was a scan that revealed Tom needed a quadruple bypass.

“The problem with our healthcare system is not our doctors,” said Marler as he explained that Tom’s doctor was working with a limited amount of information and this is why they were not able to effectively diagnose Tom’s heart condition.

Using state of the art body screening technology, Advanced Body Scan can provide you with a look inside your body and give you a report and images that you can take to your doctor for evaluation at your next annual physical exam.

You can take control of your health.

To help you get started on an empowered health journey, Advanced Body Scan in Bellaire is offering a Couples Preventive CT Heart Scan for only $199 for this has a regular value of $1390.

The Advanced Body Scan heart scan examines your heart and lungs helping doctors find potential signs of sickness. This state of the art CT technology can show signs of a heart attack, coronary and artery disease, show signs of a stroke, aneurysm, and other diseases that can build in your body with little to no symptoms.

To take advantage of this offer go online to advancedbodyscan.com/houstonlife or call 833-411-7226.