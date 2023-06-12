Three-time Billboard charting R&B music artist Coline Creuzot

Houston singer Coline Creuzot is climbing on the Billboard R&B chart

HOUSTON – Today at 1pm on Houston Life, three-time billboard charting R&B artist Coline Creuzot.

Recognized for her soulful voice, she’s worked with some of the biggest hip hop artists like Paul Wall, Lil Keke and Drake.

And she’s back in Houston with her upcoming release ‘Hearts Don’t Break Even’.

ABOUT

Born and raised in Houston, grew up in the 3rd Ward. Her family owns Frenchy’s chicken, her grandfather started it 1969.

She went to Lamar High School and fell in love with the arts at a young age.

Creuzot started off performing at local competitions and continued to write and sing throughout her high school and college career and completed her undergraduate degree in Business Management at Hampton University.

MUSIC STYLE

Known for her strong soulful pipes and lyrical storytelling, she pays homage to old-school R&B, she showcased in 2017 at the Essence Festival debuting on the “For the Love of R&B” stage.

CAREER IN HOUSTON

Introduced to Happy Perez, a fellow Houstonian and producer who has worked with Miguel, Mariah Carey and Frank Ocean. She collaborated on a song called, ‘Give and Take’, became number 1 on the Houston Radio Charts

Led to her opening for some amazing artists such as Drake, Keyshia Cole, Monica, Tank. Recently opened for Keyshia Cole, Tank, and K Michelle at the Memorial Weekend Music Festival at Arena Theater (May 26).

MOVED TO LOS ANGELES IN 2013 TO PURSUE HER ARTISTRY FULL-TIME

ON HOUSTON LIFE LAST AUGUST FOR HER NEW SINGLE RELEASE

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Three-time Billboard charting R&B music artist

Named “an artist at the forefront” by Ebony Magazine, in 2016

Coline’s single ‘Truth Is’ peaked at number 24 on Billboard’s Urban A/C charts

Coline re-released “Truth Is” with a feature from the Diamond Princess Trina October 2019

Her music recognized by several blogs and magazines such as Vibe Magazine, Pynk Magazine and Singersroom, Rolling Stone, BET, Ladygunn, Essence

Critics praised her for her writing ability and solid resume working with some of H-Town’s hottest artists such as Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-Ro and Paul Wall

Attracted a publishing deal with EMI (now Sony ATV)

Early 2020, signed with BH Talent agency expanding opportunities with acting, fashion and beauty partnerships

In 2021, released several singles and album “Unplugged” with live stripped-down versions of her most popular songs

Released “Sometimes” in 2021, co-written by Sam Hook and produced by Happy Perez, followed by her Billboard charting single “For Love” and “That Feeling” in 2022.

FAMILY

Her husband is Jason Bourgeois, a former pro baseball player, who played for The Houston Astros

Have a daughter Mireille

HER NEW EP ‘HEARTS DON’T BREAK EVEN’

Out on all streaming platforms June 16, 2023

“Nothing” was Creuzot’s first release of 2023 from her forthcoming EP Hearts Don’t Break Even

RELEASE PARTY

Headlining her first show

June 15th

The Studio at Warehouse Live, Houston

Doors 6:30pm / set time 7:30pm

Ticket price: $25 presale all ages

Listen to Hearts Don’t Break Even