Houston singer Coline Creuzot is climbing on the Billboard R&B chart

From Houston’s Third Ward to the Billboard R&B chart. We’re chatting with local singer Coline Creuzot about the success of her new single ‘For Love,’ and her connection to a beloved Houston eatery.

HOUSTON – From Houston’s Third Ward to the Billboard R&B chart.

Local singer Coline Creuzot chats about the success of her new single ‘For Love,’ and her personal connection to a beloved Houston eatery.

Coline Creuzot's single 'For Love' (Coline Creuzot)

Creuzot, who went to Lamar High School, has opened up for artists such as T.I, Drake, T-Pain, and Keyshia Cole, and has collaborated with established Houston rappers such as Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and Lil’ KeKe.

Her husband, Jason Bourgeois, is a Houston native and former pro baseball player, who played for the Astros.

Catch her complete interview in the video above.

Coline Creuzot’s new single and video ‘For Love’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

If you’d like to connect with her, click here.