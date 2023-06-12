Easy recipe for Father’s Day from TikTok chef Kolby Kash

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER

HOUSTON – Today at 1pm on Houston Life, our guest is a local chef who found fame on TikTok, and went viral cooking with his “PawPaw.”

This week he has a shot to shine in front of one of most intimidating judges in America, Gordon Ramsey on the new season of Masterchef!

Kolby Kash joins us for an easy soup recipe for Father’s Day!

About Kolby Kash

Proud Houston native and Tik Tok star, Chef Kolby Kash, has temporarily traded in his social media stardom for some screen time on the South’s audition episode of MasterChef! On June 14, at 7 PM Houston time, Kolby will audition to try to earn an apron and, ultimately, learn his fate as a running competitor.

Born and raised in Houston, TX and even attended the University of Houston.

Has been in the kitchen with his PawPaw for as long as he can remember-- with one of their favorite recipes to make together being the Tik Tok viral recipe, Strawberry Pancakes with Ice Cream.

Watch party at Saint Arnold’s located at 2000 Lyons Avenue Houston, Texas 77020.

The recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Soup--the perfect Summer Soup!

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

Shrimp and Grits with Paw Paw

Episode airing Wednesday, June 14

James Beard Award Nominee Tiffany Derry Joins as Guest Judge

The “United Tastes of America” auditions conclude with chefs from the South. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges and secure the five remaining spots

About MasterChef: United Tastes of Americas

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MasterChef Junior judge Daphne Oz, former MasterChef judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.