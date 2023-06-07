This Waterpark has everything!

Go big this summer at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is 80 acres of rides, slides, and activities. There is something for all the family!

There are over 35 attractions including slides, rides and activities. Plus, at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures you can ride on the longest lazy river in the Houston Area.

If you like water slides, amusement rides, and adventure attractions like ziplines, rope courses, rock climbing walls, you should check out this locally owned waterpark.

TICKETS

If you feel like having some fun, go big this summer at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures get your tickets and season passes online. CLICK HERE!

A daily ticket to Big Rivers Waterpark includes all water attractions, Wild Isle Inflatable Waterpark, Gator Gulch Alligator Viewing, Mystic Maze, Big Al’s Petting Zoo, Axe Throwing, Archery and The Fairgrounds (rides).

Please click HERE to see operating calendar for dates/times.

Waterpark Season Pass includes unlimited Admission to Big Rivers Waterpark during the summer season. Wild Isle Inflatable Waterpark, Gator Gulch Alligator Viewing, Mystic Maze, Big Al’s Petting Zoo, Axe Throwing, Archery and The Fairgrounds (Amusement Rides).

Xtreme Season Pass includes Waterpark Season Pass and ALL Aerial Attractions (zip lines, challenge course, climbing wall, free fall).

Season Passholders also receive: 20% off Aerial Attractions. 20% off Races at Speedsportz Racing Park. 10% off on Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages. 10% off on merchandise in the gift shops. Special Buddy Days During the Summer Free or Discounted Admission to Select Special Events

CONTACT

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is at 23101 State Hwy. 242 City: New Caney, TX, 77357

Call them at 832.509.1556

Email info@bigriverswaterpark.com