Texas Music Festival showcases musicians from around the world

It is one of the nation's premier summer training programs for classical musicians held each year at UH, and fellow Lily Primus will perform at this year’s Texas Music Festival. Watch Lily as she gives a little preview of her performance on the show, and find out how you can enjoy some of the live music events for free!

HOUSTON – The Texas Music Festival, held at the University of Houston, is one of the nation’s premier summer training programs for classical musicians. It’s a three-week, intensive program for musicians worldwide where they learn advanced performance techniques and work under some of the great soloists and conductors.

And this year, a new competitive event called the Mitchell-Hogg Young Artist Competition will give young musicians their chance to compete in a solo performance with the festival orchestra on the last day of the concert (June 24). Plus, the winner will also receive opportunities to play with the Houston Symphony next season. This competitive event is open to the public. See them compete on Sunday, June 11.

Texas Music Festival Event Info:

June 6th - 24th

UH Moores School of Music

Individual tickets start at $20

Half price for students/seniors

Click here for tickets and information

Watch the video above as one of the festival’s musicians gives a little preview of their performance.