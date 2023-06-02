How to choose the best care after mom or dad has a stroke

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Maybe your mom or dad, or even a spouse has suffered from a stroke.

According to the CDC every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke.

And a stroke is the leading cause of serious long-term disability, reducing mobility in more than half of stroke survivors age 65 and older.

On Houston Life, is Arundhati Bijoor, Physical Therapist with Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital-Katy. The therapist addresses the benefits of inpatient stroke rehab.

There is evidence that patients have better outcomes if transitioned to an inpatient rehabilitation facility because of the team approach and intensive therapy offered around the clock.

Patients with stroke who have trouble walking should undergo intense mobility-task training to help relearn how to perform daily activities, such as climbing stairs.

The use of a computer, books, music and virtual reality games could help enhance rehabilitation for stroke patients, making it more engaging and mentally stimulating.

Patients with stroke who have trouble speaking should undergo speech therapy.

Patients who have vision problems and have trouble focusing should perform eye exercises.

Balance training should be offered to stroke survivors at risk for falls.

Exercise regimens tailored to individual stroke patients can help them continue to improve their fitness level once their rehabilitation is complete.

Memorial Hermann offers specialized medical management, nursing and therapy services in a hospital setting. Individual therapy, group treatment and community outings address the patient’s functional abilities.

