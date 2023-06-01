How your family can have the best summer ever in Galveston!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

GALVESTON – We’re kicking off summer at one of our favorite destinations -- Galveston!

Our show is on the road, on location at east beach checking out all there is to do on the island.

REEL IN YOUR OWN DINNER

We’ll see what it’s like to get out on the open water with a fishing charter.

Then go inside a local restaurant who’s cooking up the fish you catch!

SURFING SUMMER CAMP

Or why not learn to surf? a local surf shop is offering up lessons for adults and morning camps for kids.

It’s a great way for your kids to spend the morning while the adults take a break.

Could Melanie Camp hang ten with the 10 year-olds?

FREE! FREE! FREE!

Galveston seems to have endless things to do for families -- but some of our favorites are free!

We’ll get the details on a family beach challenge, free beach tours and festivals.

FUN WAYS TO GET AROUND

As if the activities aren’t entertaining enough -- just getting to and from them can be part of your beach experience.

Lauren Kelly shows us some fun and funky ways to get around the island.

ABOUT EAST BEACH

- located at the far eastern tip of the island

- one of the largest beaches in Texas with over 70+ acres of beachfront

- has a pavilion, boardwalk, entertainment stage, restrooms, showers, chair and umbrella rentals, children’s playground, concessions

- new access decking makes getting to the beach accessible to those with mobility issues or those in wheelchairs

- free beach wheelchair rentals are also available at East Beach

- Admission to the beach is $12 per vehicle Monday thru Thursday, $15 Friday thru Sunday and Special Events & Holidays

- unlike most Galveston beaches alcohol is permitted at East Beach

ABOUT BAYWATCH DOLPHIN TOURS

- tour takes you three miles through Galveston Harbor

- narrated tour gives historical facts of the harbor and interesting facts about our Common & local Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphins.

- sunset tours available

- weather permitting, tours depart every 30 minutes 7 days a week 9:00 am - 8:00 pm