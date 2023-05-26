The importance of preventive health - especially for our parents

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

Taking care of your health is always a top priority. Especially for our seniors.

On Houston Life, from Legacy Community Health Senior Primary Care Clinics: Chinelo Nweke, Senior Care Site Director and Titilayo Akinpelu, NP, Senior Care Clinician.

GOAL: Build awareness of the importance of preventive health - that preventive health, including regular wellness exams, health screenings and vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, are some of the best ways to ensure senior adults are as healthy as they can be!

THE MAIN COMPONENTS OF PREVENTIVE HEALTH AND THE ROLE EACH PLAYS IN KEEPING SENIOR ADULTS HEALTHY

Wellness check-ups/exams

Health screenings

- During exams, vital signs, main screenings you conduct/conditions checked

Vaccines

- Lots of science behind them, they have eradicated many diseases, CDC recommended, Including seasonal like flu and now Covid-19, shingles

What about Covid-19? Some would say if infection rates are down, why do we still need the vaccine?

- For senior adults we want to avoid hospitalization

- the transition to the hospital, hospital stay and transition back to home can pose health risks

- symptoms/impact can be greater in seniors

- “Long-Covid”

Summer is here. What seniors should know

- Get your annual wellness visits scheduled before summer vacations and visits with family

- Legacy Community Health has appointments available across three locations

- Appointments for annual wellness visits. Catch up on vaccines, get prescriptions updated and refilled

- And of course, make sure you stay hydrated and wear your sunblock!

About Legacy Community Health

- Specializing in primary health care for older adults. Legacy accepts Medicare, Medicare Advantage, HMO/PPOs and offers programs tohelp reduce the cost of care.

- New Patients Welcome! Immediate Appointments Available.

Medicare wellness visits

Vaccines (like Covid-19, pneumonia and shingles)

Locations In:

3021 Texas Pkwy., Missouri City, TX 77489

12540 Sugardale Dr., Stafford, TX 77477

2222 Cleburne St., Houston TX 77004

CONTACT US:

(713) 814-3655

Legacy Community Health Senior Primary Care Clinic