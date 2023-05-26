Game Day Game Bites at Biggio’s

On game days at Biggio's, get an elevated dining experience while cheering on the Astros.

HOUSTON – Located near Minute maid park, this is the closest you can get to the ballpark experience and cheer on the Astros.

Biggio’s, named after former Astros Player Craig Biggio, puts a spin on game-day food and drinks for sports fans to enjoy. With its sleek two-story bar, 30-foot screens, and a patio overlooking the George R. Brown Convention Center and Discovery Green, this is the place for an elevated sports bar experience. You can mingle with friends or other sports lovers while enjoying a delectable menu --- especially on game days.

When the Astros play at home, Biggio’s second floor transforms into a Game Day lounge, providing fans a tailgate experience with its baseball décor, pre-game drink specials, and delicious food. Biggio’s Executive Chef Pablo Aguirre stops by the studio with a tasty preview of the game day menu and two recipes you can make at home.

1. TX Grilled Cheese

Ingredients: Sliced Jalapeno Gouda, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Drunken Mushrooms, Sliced Sour Dough

Directions

Place 2 slices of cheese on each slice of bread

- Spread mushrooms, onions, and peppers on each slice of bread

- Fold together and press at 350 degrees for 3 min

- Cut diagonally and stack

2. Brisket Tacos

Ingredients: Flour Tortillas, Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Pickled onion, Pickled Jalapenos, BBQ Chips, Onion Dip 2

Directions

- Toast the flour tortillas on the flat top

- Heat brisket in a sauté pan

- Assemble tacos in a holder by placing tortillas down first, then the brisket

- Top with BBQ sauce, pickled onions, and jalapenos

- Place paper on the metal tray, then put tacos with a side of BBQ chips and a 2 oz ramekin of onion dip

To see the full menu, click → here.

Biggio’s is one of six restaurants at the Marriott Marquis Houston, the downtown hotel with the famous Texas-shaped lazy river. If you’re looking for things to do in the summer, the hotel will host many poolside events as part of its Summer Elevated series.