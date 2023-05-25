HL Grad Week: Katy ISD seniors behind ‘Hope Swims’ teach foster kids how to swim

Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and Lauren Kelly chat with two friends from Katy ISD who put their swimming skills to a good use to make a difference in the lives of foster kids with disabilities. We’re highlighting these local grads as part of our annual Grad Week.

Napoleon Nasta-Terrazas, from Katy High School, and Sebastian Moore from Cinco Ranch High School, are the founders of Hope Swims, a local nonprofit founded in 2021 with the mission of teaching foster children how to swim, not just to survive in the water but also to boost their confidence.

Napoleon Nasta-Terrazas & Sebastian Moore (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The students who work primarily with kids between the ages of 6 and 13 years of age are heading to the University of Texas in Austin and Dallas, respectively.

To discover more about these remarkable young men, watch their complete interview in the video above.

Nasta-Terrazas was recently named one of the winners of the KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship.