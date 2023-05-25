82º

5 wines perfect for National wine day 🍷

Heather Kansteiner, Supervising Producer, Houston Life

Today is national wine day. Summer in Texas can be hot! So how about cooling off with a refreshing glass of wine?

Good taste TV’s Tanji Patton is the expert when it comes to all things delicious -- and on Houston Life today at 1pm she has 5 wine varietals perfect for summer.

  1. Josh Cellars Vintners Edition Cabernet Sauvignon - (HEB Cab for Dads sale is coming up for Father’s Day) - approx $13
  2. Michael David Sauvignon Blanc (Lodi CA) approx $18
  3. The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc (New Zealand) approx $12
  4. Mionetto Prosecco Rosé approx $14
  5. Louis Jadot Macon-Villages chardonnay (French chardonnay)

