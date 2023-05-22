Sharon McDougle recognized at the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum

HOUSTON – Sharon McDougle is a modern hidden figure recently recognized by the Smithsonian’s Air and Space Museum for her work in the space industry.

She is a marvel in her field. From suiting up astronauts, including Mae Jemison first black woman to travel into space to serving in the U.S. Air Force and being the first black woman suit technician for the space shuttle program, it’s no wonder she was invited to the Smithsonian. Guests visiting the museum can now see a collection related to her career as a space suit technician.

Furthermore, she was also invited to the National Women’s History Museum to be a guest star at the Soar Together at Air and Space Family Day, where she read her 2021 book Suit Up for Launch with Shay and inspired young children and adults.

Watch Sharon’s full interview in the video above.