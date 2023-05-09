This Team of Interventional Pain Specialists Can Help You Turn off Back and Leg Pain

HOUSTON – The team of Interventional Pain Specialists at AK Pain and Spine Center work together to work for you, to find solutions to pain, and help you get your life back.

“A lot of our patients when they arrive, they’ve already been to several different physicians, they’re not getting results. And when we get to see them, we get to let them know that there are a lot of possibilities that we have, we have a lot of different procedures that are available. They don’t have to live in pain,” Nurse Practitioner, Tara Draehn, told Houston Life.

Tara, along with fellow Nurse Practitioner, Kelsey Duncan, works closely with Dr. Ankur Khosla to get patients access to the pain treatments that best suit their situation.

Kelsey loves being part of the investigation into what is at the root of someone’s pain. “Sciatica is a very common symptom that a lot of patients come in with. So as a nurse practitioner, I like to get my hands on the patient and start doing a physical exam and see, is it true sciatic pain, or is it SI joint pain? So we’re able to do different physical exams and look at imaging to determine where the true pain is coming from.”

Because Dr. Khosla believes no one in pain should wait, AK Pain & Spine Center offer same or next day appointments.

