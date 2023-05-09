New Salsa de Mayo festival picks best homemade salsas in Houston

If you’re looking for free weekend event to add to your calendar, there’s a new free festival in town celebrating the start of Houston’s fresh tomato season! It’s called Salsa the Mayo and benefits the rebuild of Houston's East End urban farm “Finca Tres Robles.”

The free event is happening on Saturday, May 13th from 10 am to 3 pm at 6000 Canal St. in the heart of Houston’s East End.

The festival also has a free community bike ride to kick off the event at 10 am; food vendors; games for the kids, loteria (Mexican bingo), and more.

The highlight of the event is the Salsa Tasting Competition; all attendees get to vote on their favorite Salsas and 3 celebrity judges (Chef Cesar Cano, Artist Gonzo 247, and musician Kam Franklin of the Suffers) will vote on sub-categories.

Check out the video above to see Derrick’s get a head start on the salsa tasting and see how you can enter your creation in the homemade salsa competition.

To sign up for the festival, click here.