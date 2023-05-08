The adorable goats who “mow” have returned to the Houston Arboretum

HOUSTON – One of the biggest roadside spectacles in Houston has returned…the goats who “mow!”

150 goats are back at the Houston Arboretum for another year, showcasing one of their cutest ways to help with the overgrown vegetation in the areas around the trail.

Forget the lawnmowers and tractors, grab the family and head to the Houston Arboretum through Thursday as the goats from Rent-a-Ruminant® Texas help to “mow” the overgrown vegetation in the 2.5-acre area around the Wildflower Trail near the Arboretum’s administration building.

The popular animals last made an appearance in May 2022 when they grazed on the vegetation and invasive species around the 610 Parking Loop, and they also worked on areas of the Arboretum grounds in 2020 and 2021.

The public is welcome to view the goats at work during days that they are there, although the Arboretum staff asks that guests do not touch, engage with, or feed the animals, for the safety of the animals and people.

The Arboretum hours are 7 a.m. – Dusk, and you can find more info HERE.