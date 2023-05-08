Greek yogurt and berry coffee cake Mother’s Day recipe with Marcia Smart

Give mom a day off! Keep her out of the kitchen and spoil her with an easy coffee cake recipe anyone can make.

HOUSTON – Make an unforgettable breakfast in bed for your mom!

Surprise her with an easy yogurt and berry coffee cake on Mother’s Day from our friend, Marcia Smart, a culinary instructor from Smart in the Kitchen School.

This dish is one of the many recipes included in her cookbook, Dinner is Done, available everywhere books are sold.

Greek Yogurt and Berry Coffee Cake (recipe shared by Marcia Smart of Smart in the Kitchen)

The turbinado sprinkled on top adds a nice texture. You can substitute sour cream or buttermilk if you don’t have yogurt. Serves 6.

Greek Yogurt and Berry Coffee Cake

Cooking spray (I use avocado oil spray)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour), sifted

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar or organic cane sugar

1/2 cup apple sauce (or avocado oil if you don’t have apple sauce)

2 eggs (or 3 egg whites)

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/4 cups plain Greek yogurt (I use 0% or 2%)

2 cups blueberries, blackberries or raspberries, or a combo of all three

1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon of turbinado or raw sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat an 8-inch square baking pan or round baking pan with cooking spray.

Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups, and level with the back of a knife. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a sieve and sift over a medium bowl.

Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium-high speed until well combined (about 2 minutes). Add apple sauce and combine. Add eggs one at a time, beating each for a minute or so or until combined. Beat in vanilla. Add the flour mixture and yogurt alternately to the butter mixture. Scrape down the sides of the bowl after each addition.

Lightly spoon half the batter into an 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Spread half the berries over the batter, then spoon over the remaining batter and top with the remaining berries. Sprinkle the top with turbinado sugar.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 50 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the middle comes out clean, and the edges are golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

According to Smart, “If you want to earn brownie points with your mom, serve the cake to her in bed. Decorate a serving platter with flowers, greens, or fresh herbs in a little bud vase. Grab mom’s favorite reading material — a good book or newspaper. Pair off the dessert with coffee, tea, or mimosa. If mom loves a mimosa, try making one with her favorite juice, whether it’s orange, pineapple, or peach juice,” she said.

“For a mimosa bar: I have a type of sparkling wine called cremant for the mimosas, which is grown right next to champagne but the French are such sticklers for rules that it can’t be called champagne. It’s available at Central Market. You can make mimosas with any type of sparkling wine: Prosecco, Cava, Champagne, Cremant, or American-grown sparkling wine made in the champagne style,” said Smart.

Ingredients to make a boozy mimosa for Mother's day.

