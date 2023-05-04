A Houston Life Takeover! Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston Use Cosplay as a Force for Good. May the Fourth Be with You.

May the fourth be with you! A few of our friends from the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston joined Houston Life for a whole lot of Star Wars themed fun. Inspiring everyone to use their force for good, this weekend the group will hold a Feed the Force Community Cosplay Food Drive. It is free, fun, fun and family friendly. Get a picture with your fave Star Wars inspired character and donate your non-perishables and canned goods to benefit the Houston Food Bank. Festivities kick off at noon and run until 6 p.m. at the Regal Edwars MarqE on I-10. Follow the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston on social media and find them online at SWEnthusiastsHouston.com

HOUSTON – The Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston joined Houston Life for a whole lot of Star Wars themed fun.

Watch their takeover in the video above!

This weekend, Saturday May 6th, the group will hold a “Feed the Force” Community Cosplay Food Drive. It is free, fun, fun and family friendly.

The Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston Showing Houston Life's Melanie Camp How to Be a Force for Good! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Inspiring everyone to use their force for good, the group is asking people to bring along non-perishables and canned goods to donate to the Houston Food Bank.

Get a picture with your fave Star Wars inspired character! Festivities kick off at noon and run until 6 p.m. at the Regal Edwards MarqE on I-10. Follow the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston on Facebook and Instagram and find them online here at SWEnthusiastsHouston.com

Some Fans from the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston take over the Houston Life Set on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth be with You! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Use your force for good!

What: The “Feed the Force” Community Cosplay Food Drive

When: Saturday, May 6th 2023.

Where: Regal Edwards MarqE on I-10.