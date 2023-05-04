A Houston Life Takeover! Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston Use Cosplay as a Force for Good. May the Fourth Be with You.

HOUSTON – The Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston joined Houston Life for a whole lot of Star Wars themed fun.
Watch their takeover in the video above!
This weekend, Saturday May 6th, the group will hold a “Feed the Force” Community Cosplay Food Drive. It is free, fun, fun and family friendly.
Inspiring everyone to use their force for good, the group is asking people to bring along non-perishables and canned goods to donate to the Houston Food Bank.
Get a picture with your fave Star Wars inspired character! Festivities kick off at noon and run until 6 p.m. at the Regal Edwards MarqE on I-10. Follow the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston on Facebook and Instagram and find them online here at SWEnthusiastsHouston.com
Use your force for good!
What: The “Feed the Force” Community Cosplay Food Drive
When: Saturday, May 6th 2023.
Where: Regal Edwards MarqE on I-10.