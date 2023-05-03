83º

Work up a sweat at home with these fun mini trampoline exercises

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Fitness, Houston Life

HOUSTON – Help your body bounce back into shape with some cardio.

Celebrity trainer, Erica Hood with HoodFit, stopped by Houston Life with an easy and fun rebounder trampoline workout you can do at home that will make you sweat.

According to Hood, bouncing is an excellent cardiovascular workout that offers many benefits.

“Improves balance and coordination, stimulates the lymphatic system, builds strength in glutes, legs, back and core, and improves bone density and even releases stress,” said Hood, who teaches this type of fitness style on her women’s fitness app HoodFit, where you will find a variety of workout videos, live classes and programs to choose from.

Check out the video above to see this fun mini-trampoline workout and her recommendations.

And if you want to try Hoodfit’s fitness programs, Houston Life viewers get a 2-month free membership by using promo code “HOUSTONLIFETV” from May 3rd through May 10, 2023.

To sign up, click here.

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

