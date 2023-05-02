The Easy Way to Identify the Signs of a Stroke So You Can Get Help Fast

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Memorial City – Time is of the essence when it comes to identifying the signs of a stroke.

“A stroke happens when a blood vessel in the brain gets blocked by a blood clot. And when that happens, the brain cell does not get the oxygen and blood that it needs to survive,” explained Dr. Teddy Wu.

Dr. Wu is a Neurologist with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates.

“We know that for every minute that goes by that the brain is not getting oxygen and blood flow 2 million brain cells die. So the quicker that we’re able to restore blood flow to the brain, the better chance that we’ll be able to minimize the amount of damage that the brain has.”

Brain function can be saved if you are having a stroke and get help quickly so it is important to call 911 as soon as you think you or someone you know has symptoms of stroke.

Memorial Hermann Health Systems has created two acronyms, one in English, and one in Spanish, that can be helpful in remembering the warning signs and taking the appropriate action.

These are B.E. F.A.S.T. AND R.A.P.I.D.O.

BALANCE: Is there a sudden loss of balance or coordination?

EYES: Is there sudden double or blurred vision and/or sudden trouble seeing that persists?

FACE: Ask the person to smile. Is one or both sides drooping?

ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one side drift downward? Weakness or numbness on one side?

SPEECH: Does the person have slurred/garbled speech? Can he/she repeat simple phrase?

TIME: If you observe any of these signs, call 911 immediately and note time symptoms began.

R.A.P.I.D.O. is Spanish equivalent.

RÁPIDO acronym stands for:

Rostro caído

Alteración del equilibrio,

Pérdida de fuerza en un brazo

Impedimento visual

Dificultad para hablar

Obtenga ayuda rápido

For more head online to memorialhermann.org/stroke or call 713-222-2273.

