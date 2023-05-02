74º

A look at North Houston Skate Park, one of the largest skate parks in North America

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Did you know Houston is home to the second largest skate park in North America? We didn’t! North Houston Skate Park opened in Spring in 2014, and has been home to the skateboarding community ever since. Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with pro skateboarder Jordan Santana and Treena Dockery all about this hidden Houston gem more people should go check out!

Professional skateboarder and Olympic candidate Jordan Santana grew up skating at this park, and uses it for some of her Olympic training throughout the year.

With 78,000 square feet of competition-scale features, the skate park features a Texas-shaped bowl with a 20-foot full pipe, a 12′ foot vertical ramp, a 10-foot-deep bowl, a “snake run” pathway, and even a piece of art by hall of fame skateboarder Steve Olsen.

North Houston Skate Park was developed after asking Aldine High School Students what they would like to see in their community. They all answered “A skate park”.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Jordan Santana and Treena Dockery all about this hidden Houston gem more people should go check out!

