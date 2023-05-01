Get ready for The Kentucky Derby with two cocktails you can make at home: Classic Mint Julep and Spirit Free Negroni

HOUSTON – The Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and one of the best derby day parties in town is at Julep on Washington Avenue.

You can bring the Kentucky spirit into your home as Adriana Ceniceros from the James Beard Award-winning bar Julep shows us how to make two cocktails: The iconic Mint Julep and a Spirit Free Negroni mocktail.

Mint Julep Recipe

Classic Mint Julep (Julie Soefer Photography)

10 mint leaves

½ ounce turbinado syrup (recipe follows)

2 ounces bourbon (80 to 90 proof)

Garnish: 2-3 mint sprigs, powdered sugar

Place the mint leaves and syrup in the julep cup and lightly press with a muddler. Leave the muddler in the glass and add the bourbon, pouring over the muddler to rinse it off. Stir with the muddler to mix. Fill the cup a little more than halfway with crushed ice and stir with a bar spoon 15 to 20 times. Add more ice to form a dome on top. Place the straw in the cup.

To garnish, press the mint sprigs between your fingers to release their aroma and tuck them into the ice next to the straw. Dust the mint sprigs with powdered sugar.

For the turbinado syrup: Combine 2 cups sugar in the raw and 1 cup water in a saucepan and stir to combine. Place over medium heat and bring to a gentle boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat and simmer until the sugar is dissolved and the syrup is slightly thickened about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool. Transfer to a glass container with a tight-fitting lid and store in the refrigerator for up to one week. Makes 2 ½ cups.

Spirit-Free Negroni Recipe

Spirit Free Negroni (Julie Soefer Photography)

1 oz Lyres London dry

1 oz Lyres Rosso

1 oz Lyres Italian Orange

Method: add each to a stir tin, add an ice cube, and stir for about 20 seconds, pour over a large format ice cube, and garnish with an orange twist.

Tips for viewers: don’t overpress the mint, it will get bitter!

For information about the event, click → here.