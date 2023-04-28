Houston Roughnecks playing for division championship tomorrow

HOUSTON – It’s the ‘Battle for Texas!’ The Houston Roughnecks are squaring off against the Arlington Renegades in tomorrow’s south division title game. They’ve had a great season and looking to win the division championship on their home turf.

One of the players playing in the game tomorrow is Houston Roughneck’s linebacker, Emmanuel Ellerbee. He’s a native Houstonian, appeared in 48 games from 2014 – 2017 at Rice University, and competed in the NFL. He was also in the First Team All-Conference USA in 2016 and 2017 and played with the Houston Texans.

Learn more about Emmanuel, his experience playing for the XFL, and whether he’s met Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the video above.

See him play tomorrow:

ARLINGTON RENEGADES VS. HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS

2023 XFL South Division Championship

April 29, 2023

6 PM

TDECU Stadium

Tickets start at $24

For tickets and information, click → here