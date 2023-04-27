How this couple’s real-life love story got turned into a one woman’s show at Stages

HOUSTON – ‘The Bride, Or: Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?’ running at Stages in Montrose is a semi-autobiographical one-woman show starring Denise Fennell about getting married late in life and everything that goes along with it.

Cue the eyerolls and drama, right? (haha)

Denise and her husband, Rick Pasqualone, (who co-wrote the show) have a long history of getting married on stage. The two writer/actors have spent much of their careers playing the lead roles in the Off-Broadway smash Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding. Denise has appeared more than 4,000 times in 150 cities, and Rick has appeared about 1,000 times. After playing Tony and Tina only once together in 2006, the two were approached to play the bride and groom’s parents in a 25th anniversary production of the show in Times Square in 2014, and Denise and Rick were married—for real—on June 26, 2021.

Denise, known for her role as Sister in the Late Nite Catechism series, leads this comedy showcase that’s part truth, part fiction, and totally hysterical. With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage.

‘The Bride, Or: Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?’ show details:

Location: Stages - 800 Rosine

Tickets from $30, info HERE

Performance Times: Wednesday - Thursday, 7:30pm, Friday, 8:00pm, Saturday, 2:30pm and 8:00pm, Sunday, 2:30pm

Run time: 1 hour 20 minutes (no intermission)