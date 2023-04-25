Watch the golf pros up close at The Insperity Invitational golf tournament in The Woodlands

The Insperity Invitational is a free golf tournament where you and your family can see big name PGA golf stars up close and personal. This year is the 20th anniversary of the Insperity Invitational where 78 PGA tour champion players from 16 different countries will tee it up. For more information log onto www.insperityinvitational.com, or call (281) 357-GOLF.

HOUSTON – The Insperity Invitational is a golf tournament where you and your family can see big name PGA golf stars up close and personal.

And the best part? It’s free!

Starting tomorrow, the public is welcome to come out to the Woodlands Golf Course and watch.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Insperity Invitational where 78 PGA tour champion players from 16 different countries will tee it up.

The tournament, happening through Sunday 4/30, offers free admission as well as free parking for those who come out to watch.

For more information log onto www.insperityinvitational.com, or call (281) 357-GOLF.

