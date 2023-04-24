Local spotlight: Reliant gives back to local communities

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The power behind giving back and doing good in the community.

A closer look at how Reliant is making a difference in the community by partnering with organizations, like Houston Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes.

Leanne Schneider, director of community relations for Reliant, an NRG company – shares why these causes are so important for Reliant and their employees.

To learn more about current special offers and plans available through Reliant, visit their website or give them a call at 1-866-222-7100.