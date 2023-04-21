Go Tigers! The TSU Cheer team makes HISTORY with National Championship win

HOUSTON – Today on Houston Life, athletes from Texas Southern Universities Cheerleading team spoke to Lauren Kelly and guest co-host Tessa Barrera about making HISTORY in Daytona Beach, Florida!

The Tigers are the first HBCU (Historically Black College and University) to be selected as Collegiate National Titleholders, by the NCA (National Cheerleaders Association), which is a Varsity Spirit brand.

Annually, collegiate teams from across the nation travel to Daytona Beach, Florida to compete oceanside in hopes of winning a National Championship title at the most elite Cheer and Dance competition of the year. The 2023 NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship ran from April 6th through April 8th.

The TSU Cheer team was selected as the 2023 winner of the Cheer Spirit Rally Division I.

If you know anything about the world of cheerleading and score sheets, they opened in the preliminary round with a 94.05 performance score, 94.3 raw score and a 23.5125 performance score.

In the final round, they maintained consistency and improved to a 96.1 performance score, 96.1 raw score and 95.5875 event score.

Captains Hailey Walker and Emily Wilson, joined by their Coach Shontrese Comeaux and a teammate/flyer spoke about their experience and the hard work it took to make it to the top of the podium.

