Celebrating Earth Day with the Houston Zoo

On Houston Life, Jackie Wallace and Sarah, the Children’s Zoo Supervisor brought along a toad for a little show and tell. The Houston Zoo and the City of Houston have events throughout Earth Week. Multiple activities for Zoo guests on earth day itself, Saturday, April 22. Join zoo volunteers and zoo crew teens for conversations and activities at the reflection pool. Earth day marks the opening of Texas’ critical spring peak migration period for birds This year’s earth day activities are spotlighting how guests can help save birds in the wild. Make seed balls for pollinator-friendly plants that support local birds Create window clings to prevent birds collisions with windows Zoo crew teens will highlight lights out efforts during migration periods and bird-friendly coffee Saturday, April 22, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Calendar of Events - The Houston Zoo

HOUSTON – WATCH HOUSTON LIFE LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW. WEEKDAYS 1-2PM.

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

Earth day is this weekend, and you can celebrate with your family at the Houston Zoo.

On Houston Life, Jackie Wallace and Sarah, the Children’s Zoo Supervisor brought along a toad for a little show and tell.

The Houston Zoo and the City of Houston have events throughout Earth Week.

Multiple activities for Zoo guests on earth day itself, Saturday, April 22.

Join zoo volunteers and zoo crew teens for conversations and activities at the reflection pool.

Earth day marks the opening of Texas’ critical spring peak migration period for birds

This year’s earth day activities are spotlighting how guests can help save birds in the wild.

Make seed balls for pollinator-friendly plants that support local birds

Create window clings to prevent birds collisions with windows

Zoo crew teens will highlight lights out efforts during migration periods and bird-friendly coffee

Saturday, April 22, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Calendar of Events - The Houston Zoo