The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Does your partner snore? Or do you? Snoring can not only affect your relationship -- it can also affect your health.

But don’t file for a “sleep divorce” just yet.

It could be something more serious, like sleep apnea.

Dr. J. Cary Moorhead, Otolaryngologist and Sleep Medicine Specialist affiliated with Memorial Hermann provides more information in the video below:

Sleep Apnea: Causes and Treatment Options

Diagnosing Sleep Apnea

Because sleep apnea occurs while you are sleeping, it often goes undiagnosed.

The condition, which deprives you of adequate rest, can lead to serious health issues, like heart disease and stroke.

Snoring, or obstructed breathing, which is caused by structural issues in the mouth and throat (including excessive throat tissue or a long soft palate) is one of a number of symptoms that can indicate sleep apnea.

Through a sleep study, experienced physicians can diagnose the cause of your sleep-related issues and develop a treatment plan.

Common diagnoses requiring treatment include:

Nasal obstruction or blockage

Obstructive sleep apnea

Snoring

Nonsurgical Sleep Apnea Treatments

CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure)

Oral appliance therapy is a nonsurgical treatment option to CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure). It is offered as an alternative for patients who, through a sleep study, have been diagnosed with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea and who did not respond well to CPAP treatment.

Surgical Sleep Apnea Treatments

Inspire: Upper airway stimulation, also known as hypoglossal nerve stimulation, is an entirely different way to treat sleep apnea.

A small device painlessly stimulates the upper airway with high success rate and minimal complications, making it an excellent choice for many patients as an alternative to CPAP.

One of the most common inquiries new patients have is about the Inspire device.

For more information go to: memorialhermann.org/sleep or call 713-222-2273.