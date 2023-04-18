Swing like the baseball pros at Home Run Dugout now open in Katy

Home Run Dugout recently opened their first location in Katy, and it’s a super fun new spot! The 46,000-square-foot venue has 12 indoor batting bays, similar to batting cages - and featuring state-of-the-art pitching technology. Beyond the batting bays, the venue also features a full-service restaurant, both indoor and outdoor bars, an outdoor patio, and concert stage.

HOUSTON – Home Run Dugout recently opened their first location in Katy, and it’s a super fun new spot! Think top golf, but for baseball.

The 46,000-square-foot venue has 12 indoor batting bays featuring state-of-the-art pitching technology that includes a ground-up, soft-toss pitching machine which delivers safe pitches, with no risk of foul balls. (No foul balls? Score!)

The batting experience also uses augmented reality allowing you to choose any MLB stadium, including Minute Maid Park!

Beyond the batting bays, the venue also features a full-service restaurant, both indoor and outdoor bars, an outdoor patio, and concert stage.

And this Saturday, HRD will host the very first Yoga on the Field from 10 to 11 am. It includes a class led by local instructor Valerie Longa, drink specials from the HRD bar, and complimentary coffee. This event is free, and participants are required to bring their own yoga mat.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Colby Smith, HRD General Manager/VP of Operations, all about this new concept!